Texans' Senio Kelemete: Returns to game
Kelemete (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kelemete's return will be important to the Texans' run game as they try to kill the clock against the Colts. Greg Mancz returns to the bench.
