Texans' Senio Kelemete: Ruled out with knee injury
Kelemete has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury.
Kelemete suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup, the severity of which has yet to be disclosed. Expect an update on the starting left guard's health after the game.
