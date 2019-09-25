Texans' Senio Kelemete: Shifts to IR
Kelemete (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kelemete practiced last week and was even listed as questionable for Week 3's game versus the Chargers, so this move is surprising. He will be eligible to return Week 12 versus the Colts.
