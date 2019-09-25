Play

Kelemete (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kelemete practiced last week and was even listed as questionable for Week 3's game versus the Chargers, so this move is surprising. He will be eligible to return Week 12 versus the Colts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • cam-newton-panthers.jpg

    Gordon ends holdout, returns

    Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...