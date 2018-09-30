Texans' Senio Kelemete: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Kelemete is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury.
Kelemete was forced out of Houston's Week 3 matchup due to a knee injury, but it remains to be seen whether the starting left guard's current injury is related. Greg Mancz will slot into the starting lineup as long as Kelemete remains sidelined.
More News
-
Texans' Senio Kelemete: Ready to go•
-
Texans' Senio Kelemete: Ruled out with knee injury•
-
Texans' Senio Kelemete: Heading to Houston on three-year deal•
-
Saints' Senio Kelemete: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Saints' Senio Kelemete: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Saints' Senio Kelemete: Returns to practice field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....