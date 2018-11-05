Texans' Senio Kelemete: Suffers thigh injury
Kelemete is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a thigh injury.
Kelemete exited the Week 9 contest during the fourth quarter, so if he isn't able to retake the field it won't necessarily indicate anything about the severity of his injury. Greg Mancz is expected to slot into the starting lineup as long as Kelemete remains sidelined.
