Kelemete (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 12 against Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both of Houston's starting guards are considered game-time decisions; however, Kelemete's ankle injury is considered more serious than Zach Fulton's shoulder. The two guards were hurt early in last week's win over Washington, but the Texans were still able to ground out 139 rushing yards (4.5 YPC) behind backups Martinas Rankin and Greg Mancz.