Texans' Shane Lechler: Back with Houston on one-year pact
Lechler re-signed Thursday with the Texans on a one-year contract, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lechler, 41, will return for his 19th NFL season after ranking second and 10th in the league in average yards per punt (49.0) and net yards per punt (41.3), respectively, during the 2017 campaign. A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro, Lechler has been the premier punter of his generation and is showing no signs of slippage during the tail end of a brilliant career.
