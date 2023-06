Griffin didn't participate Tuesday at OTAs due to a back injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The severity of the issue is unclear, but further information should become available as the offseason progresses. When healthy, Griffin, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Texans in May, should compete with Steven Nelson for the starting spot opposite Derek Stingley (hamstring) in Houston's secondary.