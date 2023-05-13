Griffin signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Saturday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
The deal could see the corner make $4.5 million based on meeting certain incentives. The veteran corner signed a massive contract with the Jaguars back in 2021, but the 27-year-old never lived up to the hype and ended his final season with the team playing just five games due to various injuries. Expect Griffin to compete with Steven Nelson for the starting outside cornerback role opposite 2022 high draft pick, Derek Stingley (hamstring).
