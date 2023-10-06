Griffin (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta.
After apparently sustaining a calf injury at practice during the week, Griffin is now in danger of missing his first game of the season in Week 5. Either way, with Steven Nelson, Tavierre Thomas and Grayland Arnold healthy, Houston should have a fighting chance to contain a Falcons passing attack that hasn't been very good through four games this year.
