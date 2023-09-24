Griffin is expected to take over the Texans' starting role at left cornerback with Derek Stingley (hamstring) placed on IR on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston reports.

Stingley's injury is considered a serious one, and he's expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Griffin is thus slated to be the next man up at outside corner, where he has plenty of experience over a seven-year career that includes a Pro Bowl berth while with Seattle in 2019. The 28-year-old was released by Jacksonville this past March after injuries limited him to just five games last season, but he appears fully healthy now despite dealing with a back injury during OTAs in June.