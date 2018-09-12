Wright signed a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Wright provides the Texans with depth in their secondary following the placement of Kevin Johnson (concussion) on injured reserve. The veteran cornerback recorded 44 tackles with Buffalo last season, in addition to five passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble. Wright will work to earn a rotational role in Houston's defense for the time being.