Rankins (ankle) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle was able to log a limited session Friday after beginning the Texans' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, and it now seems as if he'll be able to play through his ankle issue in Week 17. Rankins has appeared in 13 games for Houston this year, recording 34 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.