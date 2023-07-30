Rankins (undisclosed) was activated from the non-football illness list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Rankins will now be able to practice with his new team, after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. The 29-year-old should be an integral piece to the interior of Houston's defensive line in 2023.
