Rankins (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rankins will need to wait to participate with his new team during training camp. The veteran interior lineman's ailment is unclear, but he'll be able to take the field as soon as he's past the issue.
More News
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Lands in Houston on one-year deal•
-
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Anticipates practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Dislocates elbow Sunday•
-
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Exits with injury•
-
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Sets career high with seven tackles•