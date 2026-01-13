Rankins had two tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Monday's 30-6 wild-card playoff round win over Pittsburgh.

Houston's defense played a significant role in the win, and Rankins was involved in the key play of the contest early in the fourth quarter. He and Will Anderson collapsed the pocket and sacked Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who fumbled. As the ball lay on the ground under several bodies, Rankins scooped it and ran 33 yards for a touchdown that gave the visitors a 17-6 lead. The way the Texans' defense played, the two-score lead was plenty. Rankins, who plays on the interior of the defensive line, was an unheralded part of the defense during the regular season but did contribute 35 tackles (15 solo) and 3.0 sacks over 17 contests.