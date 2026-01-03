Rankins (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Rankins put together a DNP/LP/FP practice log for Week 18, and the 2016 first-rounder has done enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Rankins has played at least 60 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps in 12 of 16 regular-season games and has been a key piece to Houston's interior defensive line.