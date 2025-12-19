Rankins (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Rankins was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday and missing Wednesday. The upgrade in participation was enough to clear the defensive tackle of any injury designation going into Sunday's contest, and he should be set to suit up. With Tim Settle (foot) on IR since Dec. 4, Rankins has joined Will Anderson, Tommy Togiai, and Danielle Hunter as a defensive line starter for the current best defense in the NFL by points per game.