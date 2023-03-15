The Texans agreed to terms with Rankins on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Rankins spent the last two seasons with the Jets after five in New Orleans. He has back-to-back three-sack seasons and 23.5 for his career. Rankins is a lane-plugger up front and should be among the leaders in snaps played at the position for the Texans under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.
