Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rankins (elbow) was limited in practice Thursday.
Rankins' elbow issue also limited him in practice Week 18, but he was able to suit up for Houston's regular-season finale and avoid an injury designation entirely. Barring any setbacks, the starting defensive tackle will work to do the same in advance of Monday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Good to go vs. Indianapolis•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Good to go•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Tending to knee injury•