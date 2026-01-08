default-cbs-image
Rankins (elbow) was limited in practice Thursday.

Rankins' elbow issue also limited him in practice Week 18, but he was able to suit up for Houston's regular-season finale and avoid an injury designation entirely. Barring any setbacks, the starting defensive tackle will work to do the same in advance of Monday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Pittsburgh.

