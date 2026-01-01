Rankins (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Rankins was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an elbow issue, but he was able to return Thursday in a limited capacity. He would likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts if he were to practice in full Friday. Rankins has accumulated 25 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in the 11 games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.