Rankins (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Rankins was able to manage limited participation at practice Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, giving himself a shot to play in Week 13. If he sits out though, Kurt Hinish would probably start in his place on the defensive line.
