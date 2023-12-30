Rankins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Tennessee.
Rankins logged a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The 29-year-old veteran has played in 13 of 15 games to this point, managing 34 tackles (26 solo), seven tackles for loss and five sacks as an interior lineman.
More News
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Questionable Sunday vs. Jets•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Monster performance in win•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Dodges Wednesday injury report•