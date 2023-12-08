Rankins (elbow) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Rankins was able to play in last Sunday's game against the Broncos despite logging two DNP's leading up to the contest and played 40 defensive snaps. He started out this week as a limited participant Wednesday before not participating in Thursday's practice. His limited participation Friday is a good sign that Rankins be able to play Sunday, but if he has a setback, Khalil Davis and Kurt Hinish would figure to see an increased snap count at defensive tackle alongside starter Maliek Collins.
