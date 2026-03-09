default-cbs-image
Rankins agreed to a two-year extension with the Texans on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rankins' new contract includes $12 million in guaranteed money. The veteran defensive tackle had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent but will instead remain in Houston, where he contributed 3.0 sacks among his 35 tackles (15 solo) while appearing in all 17 regular-season games.

