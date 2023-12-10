Rankins (elbow) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Rankins continues to deal with an elbow injury, but just like Week 13 against the Broncos, the veteran defensive tackle will play through the injury despite spending the week as questionable. His ability to take the field will be a boost to the Texans' defensive front.
