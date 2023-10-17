Rankins registered six tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack in Sunday's 20-13 win over New Orleans.

With the Saints in the red zone, Rankins brought down Derek Carr for an 11-yard loss that forced a 3rd-and-long situation, and New Orleans eventually settled for a field goal. Despite the defense giving up 446 yards, the sack was part of a bounce-back performance for the unit. Houston's defenders allowed just three second-half points (none in the fourth quarter) after letting Atlanta score two touchdowns in the final quarter of a Week 5 loss.