Rankins had two tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and a 13-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over Tennessee.

Houston's defense had a statement game, and Rankins was in the middle of it. Defensive end Jerry Hughes dislodged the ball from quarterback Will Levis, and Rankins had an unencumbered path to the end zone for the Texans' first touchdown scored by the defense in 2023. The interior lineman has 36 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 14 games.