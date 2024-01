Rankins (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Colts, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Rankins was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and will be good to go for the Texans' regular-season finale. He has 36 tackles (28 solo), including 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown over 14 games this season.