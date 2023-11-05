Rankins (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Rankins will miss a second consecutive game due to the injury after logging limited practices throughout the week. His absence will leave a void in the interior of the team's defensive line when they take the field against Tampa Bay. Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish and Hassan Ridgeway will be candidates for extra snaps in his absence.
