Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Upgrades to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rankins (elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Rankins was able to upgrade to a full participant Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. The defensive tackle is all set to suit up for Monday night's wild-card clash with the Steelers. Rankins was able to play through his elbow issue against the Colts in Week 18, logging two tackles on 27 offensive snaps in the victory. The 31-year-old will likely see similar utilization and have a similar defensive output in Monday night's contest.
More News
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Limited in practice•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Good to go vs. Indianapolis•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Good to go•
-
Texans' Sheldon Rankins: Logs limited practice Thursday•