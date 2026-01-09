Rankins (elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Rankins was able to upgrade to a full participant Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. The defensive tackle is all set to suit up for Monday night's wild-card clash with the Steelers. Rankins was able to play through his elbow issue against the Colts in Week 18, logging two tackles on 27 offensive snaps in the victory. The 31-year-old will likely see similar utilization and have a similar defensive output in Monday night's contest.