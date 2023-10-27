Rankins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup versus Carolina.

Rankins played on 60 percent of Houston's defensive snaps Week 6 against New Orleans, but he came out of the Texans' Week 7 bye with a pair of DNPs around a limited practice session during Week 8 prep. His absence will be a blow to Houston's pass rush, and Kurt Hinish may take on more snaps as a result. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Rankins' knee has shown improvement, and he's not expected to be out for an extended period.