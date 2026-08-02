Texans' Sione Takitaki: Gets opportunity with Texans

Houston is set to sign Takitaki to a contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Takitaki took part in a workout with the Texans on Friday, and he impressed enough to be offered a contract. The veteran linebacker should get a chance to log meaningful training camp reps with fellow linebackers E.J. Speed (quadriceps), Jamal Hill (wrist) and Jake Hansen (ankle) all sidelined by injuries. Takitaki has started 40 of the 86 regular-season games he has played in his career, though he's mostly worked in a rotational role since parting ways with Cleveland after the 2023 campaign.