The Bills are trading Diggs to the Texans in a deal that sends a second-round pick back to Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Houston gets a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder, in addition to a 30-year-old wideout who had more than 1,000 yards and at least six touchdowns each of the past six seasons. Diggs spent the last four years in Buffalo, where he averaged 111.3 catches for 1,343 yards and 9.3 TDs without ever missing a game. His production fell off a cliff in the second half of 2023, however, and there have been rumblings for a few years now about his hot-and-cold relationship with QB Josh Allen and other members of the Buffalo organization. Diggs will now be paired with another franchise quarterback, Houston's C.J. Stroud, but in an offense that offers stronger target competition following breakout 2023 performances from WRs Nico Collins and Tank Dell.