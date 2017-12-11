Anderson caught two of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.

Anderson is the last tight end standing after Ryan Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz have ended up on injured reserve with concussions. The second-year tight end has been targeted 18 times (seven catches) for 95 yards and a touchdown over the last two games. He'll be the starter from here on out, but with shaky quarterback play, Anderson's is an iffy proposition for Week 15 against the Jaguars' top-ranked passing defense.