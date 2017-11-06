Texans' Stephen Anderson: Becomes top TE in Week 9 loss
Anderson had 40 snaps and caught four of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Anderson has been serving as the team's second tight end, but was elevated mid-game when Ryan Griffin was pulled due to a concussion. The six targets were a season high and the 44 snaps the most since Week 1. With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) expected back for Week 10, Anderson's time as the lead tight end will come to end.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Could return for Week 3•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: No go Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Concussed in Week 1•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: One catch in Week 12 loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...