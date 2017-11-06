Anderson had 40 snaps and caught four of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Anderson has been serving as the team's second tight end, but was elevated mid-game when Ryan Griffin was pulled due to a concussion. The six targets were a season high and the 44 snaps the most since Week 1. With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) expected back for Week 10, Anderson's time as the lead tight end will come to end.