Texans' Stephen Anderson: Busts out in Week 13 win
Anderson caught five of a season-high 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.
Anderson moved up the target pecking order when C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and Braxton Miller (concussion) were forced to leave the game. The second-year tight end opened the season third on the depth chart, however, concussions suffered by Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin has resulted in Anderson being the No. 2 tight end most games. Prior to Sunday, his bests were four catches and six targets. We're still not convinced this big week is anything more than an anomaly, but if the receiving corps is thin Week 14 against the 49ers, Anderson will be the second target behind DeAndre Hopkins.
