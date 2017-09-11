Texans' Stephen Anderson: Concussed in Week 1
Anderson suffered a concussion during Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. He caught two of five targets for 14 yards before departing.
All thee of Houston's tight ends left Sunday's game due to a concussion, which makes for an interesting week. The Texans return in four days to play the Bengals on the road Thursday. They have Evan Baylis on the practice squad, but they may need to make more than one move to field an adequate number of tight ends.
