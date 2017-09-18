Texans' Stephen Anderson: Could return for Week 3
The Texans hope to have Anderson (concussion) available for Week 3 against New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) on injured reserve, Anderson should have a role on offense once he returns, though the extent of that role largely will depend on Ryan Griffin's recovery from his own concussion. If both Griffin and Anderson are available for Week 3, the latter likely will get more snaps and targets.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: No go Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Concussed in Week 1•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: One catch in Week 12 loss•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Scores first TD of career•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Team pleased with play•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...