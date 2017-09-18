The Texans hope to have Anderson (concussion) available for Week 3 against New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) on injured reserve, Anderson should have a role on offense once he returns, though the extent of that role largely will depend on Ryan Griffin's recovery from his own concussion. If both Griffin and Anderson are available for Week 3, the latter likely will get more snaps and targets.