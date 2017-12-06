Texans' Stephen Anderson: Expected to start Sunday
Anderson is in line to start Sunday's game against San Francisco after the Texans placed C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fiedorowicz joins Ryan Griffin (concussion) on injured reserve, leaving Anderson the expected starter Week 14 against the 49ers, the NFL's 19th-ranked passing defense (231.3 YPG). The second-year tight end, who played wide receiver at Cal with Jared Goff, turned 12 targets last week into five catches, 79 yards and a touchdown. He showed good hands on a beautiful diving catch on 4th-and-19 to extend a fourth-quarter drive. Anderson's got the athleticism to be more than just a tight end.
