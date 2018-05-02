Anderson will be challenged to be the top backup to Ryan Griffin at tight end, Jon McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans drafted a pair tight ends -- Jordan Akins in the third round and Jordan Thomas in the sixth -- so the team is certainly looking closely at the position. Houston had good production out of their tight ends in 2016, but injuries limited their impact in 2017. Anderson had a run as the starter late in the season, but saw his snaps diminish each week. Blocking has been a weakness and if Anderson can't protect Deshaun Watson, his spot as the backup is susceptible to a challenge by either rookie.