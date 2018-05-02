Texans' Stephen Anderson: Facing competition in 2018
Anderson will be challenged to be the top backup to Ryan Griffin at tight end, Jon McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans drafted a pair tight ends -- Jordan Akins in the third round and Jordan Thomas in the sixth -- so the team is certainly looking closely at the position. Houston had good production out of their tight ends in 2016, but injuries limited their impact in 2017. Anderson had a run as the starter late in the season, but saw his snaps diminish each week. Blocking has been a weakness and if Anderson can't protect Deshaun Watson, his spot as the backup is susceptible to a challenge by either rookie.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Sets career highs in 2017•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Second straight 0-fer•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: No catches Week 15•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Active target in Week 14 loss•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Busts out in Week 13 win•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...