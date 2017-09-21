Texans' Stephen Anderson: Full participant Thursday
Anderson (concussion) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's the first step to passing the league's concussion protocol, and if he illustrates no concussion symptoms Anderson should be medically cleared to play against the Patriots on Sunday. With Ryan Griffin (concussion) also practicing fully, the Texans' could potentially have their top two tight ends back for Week 3.
