Anderson did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.

For a third straight week, Anderson was the lone healthy tight end available, but the three targets were his fewest opportunities during that run and fourth on the team overall in Sunday's loss. He'll finish out the season as the starting tight end, but there's not much here for fantasy owners in league playoffs due to shaky quarterback play from T.J. Yates (12-for-31 passing, 48.9 quarterback rating).