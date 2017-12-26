Anderson was targeted twice and held without a catch in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.

That's two consecutive games without a catch for Anderson, whose snap count has steadily decreased since he became the lead tight end four weeks ago. He's not the best of blockers, so the Texans often went with extra offensive linemen instead, because they relied on the running game against the Steelers' fifth-ranked passing defense. There could be more opportunities to throw Week 17 against Indianapolis' 30th-ranked passing defense, but there's little confidence that quarterback T.J. Yates can exploit that weakness.