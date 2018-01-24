Texans' Stephen Anderson: Sets career highs in 2017
Anderson finished the 2017 season with career highs in catches (25), targets (52), yards (342) and snaps (441).
Injuries to Ryan Griffin (concussion) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) led to Anderson being the lone healthy tight end over the final five games of the season. That jacked up his offensive snaps, but he was unable to make an impact with the opportunity. Some of that had to do with inferior quarterback play, but his snap count decreased in each successive game, going from a season-high of 68 in Week 13 to bottoming out at 22 in Week 17. His strength is as a receiver, so with sketchy quarterback play, Anderson was not in a position to succeed. And his talents as a blocker aren't up to snuff. The second-year tight end is expected to be back with the team in 2018, however, the status of Griffin/Fiedorowicz -- each have had multiple concussions -- is uncertain. If the Texans move on from the injured duo, it's likely they'll look for starting tight end in free agency, keeping Anderson in a backup role.
