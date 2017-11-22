Anderson caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona.

Anderson's lone catch came on a deep ball early in the fourth quarter that set up a D'Onta Foreman touchdown run. It was the eighth time in nine games that he was held to two catches or fewer. Anderson remains more of a special teams contributor (15 snaps on Sunday) than an offensive weapon (13 snaps on Sunday) behind starter C.J. Fiedorowicz.