Texans' Stephen Anderson: Totals 22 yards
Anderson caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona.
Anderson's lone catch came on a deep ball early in the fourth quarter that set up a D'Onta Foreman touchdown run. It was the eighth time in nine games that he was held to two catches or fewer. Anderson remains more of a special teams contributor (15 snaps on Sunday) than an offensive weapon (13 snaps on Sunday) behind starter C.J. Fiedorowicz.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Stays involved as target•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Becomes top TE in Week 9 loss•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Could return for Week 3•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: No go Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...