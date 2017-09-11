Anderson (concussion) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

All three Houston tight ends are in concussion protocol and are unlikely to play due to it being a short week. As a result, the Texans will likely have to sign on some additional players before Thursdays contest. Tight end Evan Baylis is currently on their practice squad and could be in line for a spot start.