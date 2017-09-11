Texans' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday
Anderson (concussion) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
All three Houston tight ends are in concussion protocol and are unlikely to play due to it being a short week. As a result, the Texans will likely have to sign on some additional players before Thursdays contest. Tight end Evan Baylis is currently on their practice squad and could be in line for a spot start.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Concussed in Week 1•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: One catch in Week 12 loss•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Scores first TD of career•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Team pleased with play•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Practices Wednesday, likely to play Week 7•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...