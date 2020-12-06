Mitchell could operate as the No. 3 wide receiver in Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Will Fuller is suspended for the rest of the season, Randall Cobb (foot) is on injured reserve and Isaiah Coulter will serve as a healthy scratch. In turn, both Mitchell and Chad Hansen were elevated from the practice squad for Week 13. Mitchell appears ready to work into the No. 3 role behind Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee. The 26-year-old has played in just five NFL games, posing two receptions for 37 yards on six targets.