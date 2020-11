Mitchell will be activated by Houston in the wake of Randall Cobb's placement on IR, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mitchell signed with Houston's practice squad in early September, and he'll now have a chance to offer depth at the WR position with Cobb out at least three games, and potentially the remainder of the season. Mitchell saw action in three contests with the Texans last season, bringing in two of six targets for 37 yards.