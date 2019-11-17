Play

Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mitchell's designation leaves DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter as the only healthy wide receivers on Houston's roster. Mitchell likely would have made most of his impact on special teams if he suited up, so his absence should not affect the Texans' offense in any significant way.

